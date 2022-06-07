Landeskog scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, logged three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Landeskog played a key role in the third period, factoring in on three of the Avalanche's four goals in the frame. The winger finished the Western Conference Finals with two goals, four helpers and a plus-7 rating in four games. Overall, he's produced eight tallies, nine helpers, 42 shots, 49 hits and a plus-14 rating in 14 playoff outings.