Brindley (lower body) was announced as week-to-week Saturday and will be evaluated in a few weeks, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

There's no firm timeline in there for the 21-year-old forward, but it's safe to assume Brindley will be missing time. Tristan Nielsen and Jason Polin are likely to both be in the lineup at least for Saturday's game versus the Predators. The Avalanche have made a lot of adjustments to their depth forwards via roster moves this year, so numerous players from AHL Colorado could be in the mix to help cover Brindley's absence.