Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Injured Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brindley (upper body) sustained an injury on a hit in Friday's game versus the Golden Knights, but there was no update on his status after the contest, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Brindley was hurt in the second period. The 21-year-old has been filling a fourth-line role this season. His status for Saturday's game against the Sharks may boil down to a game-time decision.
