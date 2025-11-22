Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Not on road trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brindley (lower body) didn't accompany Colorado on the team's two-game road trip, Avalanche journalist Collen Flynn reported Friday.
Brindley won't be available for at least Saturday's game against Nashville and Sunday's matchup versus Chicago. However, it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has contributed four goals, seven points, 22 shots on net and 19 hits in 18 appearances this season.
