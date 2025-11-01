Brindley (upper body) won't play against San Jose on Saturday, according to Corey Masisak of the Denver Post.

Brindley will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 4-2 win over Vegas. He has chipped in one goal, one assist, 12 shots on net and nine hits across 11 appearances this season. Due to Brindley's absence, Taylor Makar will make his NHL debut on Colorado's fourth line versus the Sharks on Saturday.