Brindley (concussion) skated before Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Brindley sat out Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose due to the injury. It's unclear if he will be ready to play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, but he hasn't been experiencing many symptoms. Brindley has one goal, one assist, 12 shots on net and 12 hits across 12 appearances this season.