Avalanche's Ian Cole: Earns hefty contract at high altitude
Cole signed a three-year contract with the Avalanche worth $4.25 million AAV, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Cole finished his second straight 20-point season, playing 67 games between the Blue Jackets and Penguins. The 29-year-old blueliner blocked 116 shots as well, which contributed to his stellar plus-14 rating for the campaign. The high dollar amount signals a top-four role in Colorado.
