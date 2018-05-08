Avalanche's Igor Shvyrev: Pens entry-level deal

Shvyrev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Shvyrev has split time the past three season between Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the Russian junior league (MHL) and Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL). This year, the center logged 32 in the KHL, during which he tallied one goal. Draft in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the teenager will likely spend a few seasons in the minors with AHL Colorado before getting a shot with the Avalanche.