Ivan logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

This was Ivan's season debut at the NHL level. He had six points in 18 AHL appearances prior to his call-up. The Avalanche have rotated a number of forwards into and out of fourth-line spots this season, so Ivan may not stick there for a long stretch. He'll almost certainly head back to the AHL if Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) is able to return soon.