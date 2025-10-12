Ahcan was recalled by to the NHL by the Avalanche, the team announced Sunday.

Ahcan's enjoyed a couple of back-and-forth journeys from Loveland to Denver so far, starting his second NHL stint in the young season. The 28-year-old blueliner will likely serve as the seventh defenseman for the foreseeable future while Samuel Girard recovers from an upper-body injury that has him week-to-week. Ahcan played in two games with the Avalanche last year, registering a plus-1 rating, three blocked shots and three hits.