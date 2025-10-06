Ahcan, who was waived by Colorado on Friday, remains on the NHL roster ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Kings, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Ahcan will avoid being immediately demoted to AHL Colorado for the start of the season while the newly acquired Ilya Solovyov resolves his visa issues. Once that gets cleared up, fantasy managers can expect Ahcan to be reassigned to the minors, where he will likely play the bulk of his games this season.