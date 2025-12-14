Drury scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Drury had just one assist over 10 games since his last goal, which also came against Nashville on Nov. 22. The 25-year-old has shuffled down the lineup a bit now that the Avalanche are missing just Logan O'Connor (hip). Drury is centering the fourth line, though his faceoff and penalty-killing skills have earned him a little more ice time. He's up to five goals, 11 points, 40 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 32 outings this season.