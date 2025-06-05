Innala signed a contract with Frolunda HC of the SHL on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Innala played 17 regular-season games with the Avalanche this season and failed to garner a point. The 27-year-old played only one season in North America after crossing the pond after the 2023-24 campaign, signing a one-year contract with Colorado. Innala managed 17 goals and 11 assists across 43 AHL contests with the Eagles.