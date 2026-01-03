Kiviranta (lower body) didn't accompany the Avalanche on the team's three-game road trip, which begins against Carolina on Saturday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Kiviranta also didn't play in Wednesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis, and he doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup. However, head coach Jared Bednar hopes that the 29-year-old forward can return after the trip, which ends against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kiviranta has chipped in one goal, three assists, 13 shots on net and 30 hits across 21 appearances this season.