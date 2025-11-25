Avalanche's Joel Kiviranta: Ready to roll
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jared Bednar noted Tuesday that Kiviranta (lower body) is good to go, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Kiviranta is poised to return to the lineup at home Wednesday versus the Sharks after being sidelined for 17 consecutive games. The Finnish winger will slot into a bottom-six role and could see time on the penalty kill. Colorado's depth up front will get stronger with the return of Kiviranta, but he hasn't recorded a point over five appearances this season.
