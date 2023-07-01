Drouin inked a one-year, $825,000 contract with Colorado on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Drouin had two goals and 29 points in 58 contests with Montreal in 2022-23. He should have an opportunity to serve in a middle-six capacity with the Avalanche next season.
