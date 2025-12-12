Manson logged two assists, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Manson has been steady in December with five helpers over six games. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to handle a bottom-four role, providing a bit of grit to complement his teammates skills. Manson is up to nine points, 42 shots on net, 81 hits, 43 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 31 appearances. His offense alone isn't fantasy-worthy, but his physical play could get him onto some rosters in formats that reward the rough stuff.