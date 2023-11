Manson had one shot on goal, two blocked shots, one hit and 15 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Manson's night was done after 9:38 of ice time following a second-period cross-check of Brock Boeser that resulted in a a five-minute penalty (served by Riley Tufte) and a game misconduct. The 15 PIM raised Manson to third on the team at 21 penalty minutes this season.