Manson scored a goal on three shots, levied five hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Manson joined an odd-man rush and converted on a pass from Andrew Cogliano for the Avalanche's second goal. While he's often been more of a grinder on the blue line, Manson is up to three goals and four assists through 16 playoff contests, showing that he's got some skills on offense. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 42 hits, 18 blocked shots, 35 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in a top-four role.