Manson scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Manson had been held off the scoresheet in the last four games, going minus-5 in that span. He was able to score at 8:03 of the second period to stretch the Avalanche's lead to 3-0. The defenseman is up to 15 points, 90 shots on net, 172 hits, 65 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 65 contests between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season.