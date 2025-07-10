Manson signed a two-year, $7.9 million contract extension with the Avalanche on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. His new deal runs through the 2027-28 campaign.

Manson has one season remaining on his four-year, $18 million contract, so his new agreement won't start right away. He's taking a bit of a cut in pay, but Manson will celebrate his 34th birthday Oct. 7, so the Avalanche are locking him up late into his career. Manson had a goal, 15 points, 28 PIM, 65 shots, 105 hits and 59 blocks in 48 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He has appeared in at least 70 regular-season games in just one of the last six seasons, which is a significant concern, but Manson does offer plenty of grit from the blue line when healthy.