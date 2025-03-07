Manson logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Manson recorded 19:33 of ice time in his return from a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old was on the second pairing and will likely slot in there as long as the Avalanche don't make any big moves on the blue line ahead of Friday's deadline. For the season, Manson has 14 points, 58 shots on net, 95 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 44 appearances.