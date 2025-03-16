Manson (upper body) will likely be out week-to-week, Brennan Vogt of Mile High Hockey reports Sunday.

Manson didn't play Sunday against Dallas after sustaining his upper-body injury Friday in Calgary. Sam Malinski should see an uptick in ice time while Manson is on the shelf, and Erik Johnson could play more consistently on the third pairing, though Keaton Middleton will be in the mix for minutes as well.