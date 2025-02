Manson (lower body) will miss the next two games, Salim Nadim Valji of TSN reports Thursday.

Manson was injured against the Canucks on Tuesday and will be out of action until the Avalanche return after the 4 Nations Face-Off break Feb. 22 in Nashville. Manson has one goal, 12 assists, 94 hits and 54 blocked shots in 43 contests this season.