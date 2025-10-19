Manson scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Manson has a goal and an assist over the last two contests after going scoreless in his first four games of the year. His tally Saturday came at 10:22 of the first period and stood as the game-winner. In addition to two points, Manson has seven shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating through six appearances. His physical playing style is on full display, and he could be a streaming option in fantasy if he can chip in offense semi-regularly.