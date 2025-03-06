Manson (lower body) will be back in the lineup Thursday versus San Jose, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Manson has sat out the last seven games with the injury. The 33-year-old veteran has one goal, 12 assists, 94 hits and 54 blocked shots across 43 contests this season. He is expected to play alongside Samuel Girard on the second pairing.
More News
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Still sidelined but making progress•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Sidelined again Friday•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Still out Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Will miss next two games•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Out two games•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Leaves Tuesday's game•