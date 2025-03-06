Now Playing

Manson (lower body) will be back in the lineup Thursday versus San Jose, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Manson has sat out the last seven games with the injury. The 33-year-old veteran has one goal, 12 assists, 94 hits and 54 blocked shots across 43 contests this season. He is expected to play alongside Samuel Girard on the second pairing.

