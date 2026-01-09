Manson scored twice on five shots, added two assists, went plus-5, logged seven PIM, doled out three hits and blocked four shots in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.

It's safe to say this was Manson's best game of the season, if not his whole career. He came a fight away from the NHL's first double Gordie Howe hat trick, though it makes sense that he didn't take any unnecessary risks for his health in a blowout win. The 34-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Nov. 26, but he's been a steady source of helpers, hits and PIM lately, earning 11 assists, 23 PIM and 44 hits over the previous 17 contests, not including his epic performance Thursday. Overall, the blueliner is at four goals, 19 points, 62 shots on net, 58 PIM, 107 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating through 43 outings in 2025-26.