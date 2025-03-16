Manson (upper body) won't play against Dallas on Sunday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Manson will miss at least one game after being injured in Friday's 4-2 win over Calgary. He has produced one goal, 15 points, 65 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and 105 hits in 48 appearances this season. Manson will be replaced in Sunday's lineup by Sam Malinski.
