Manson (lower body) won't travel with the Avalanche during their upcoming two-game road trip that begins Saturday in Nashville, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Friday.

The Avalanche will face the Predators on Saturday and St. Louis on Sunday without Manson. The 33-year-old defenseman missed Colorado's final two games before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he hasn't suited up since Feb. 4. He has a goal, 13 points, 26 PIM, 94 hits and 54 blocks in 43 appearances in 2024-25.