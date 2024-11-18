Annunen will defend the road net Monday against Philadelphia, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Annunen allowed three goals on six shots before being pulled early in Friday's 5-2 loss to Washington. He has a 5-3-0 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .881 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Philadelphia is tied for 19th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.
