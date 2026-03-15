Necas scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Necas broke up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid with 1:16 left in the third period. This was Necas' third straight game with a goal, and he's scored in eight of 10 contests since the Olympics. The star forward reached the 80-point mark as well, sitting at 31 goals, 49 assists, 160 shots on net, 68 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-44 rating over 62 appearances. He's four points away from setting a new career high over last year's 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 79 regular-season outings.