Necas (lower body) will be available to play against Canada on Thursday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Dominik Dubovci of hokej.cz.

Necas skated on Czechia's top line alongside David Pastrnak and Tomas Hertl during Sunday's practice. The 27-year-old Necas missed Colorado's final three games before the Olympic break, but he will be good to go for the start of the tournament. He has amassed 22 goals, 62 points, 124 shots on net and 57 hits across 52 NHL appearances this season.