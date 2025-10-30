Necas signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with Colorado on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Necas has been a stud in the last two seasons, tallying 27 goals and 56 assists in 79 games in 2024-25, split between Carolina and Colorado. This season he has seven goals, six assists and 22 shots in 11 appearances, including four points on the power play.