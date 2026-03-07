Necas scored a goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

The 27-year-old not only had a hand in every Colorado goal during regulation, he beat Jake Oettinger for the shootout winner. Necas has multiple points in five of six games since the Olympic break, a blistering stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 14 points. Friday's tally was also his 28th of the season, tying his career high, and his stunning plus-43 rating in second in the NHL behind teammate Nathan MacKinnon's plus-55.