Necas scored twice on four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Necas has four goals over his last four games, and he's up to five goals and 11 helpers over 12 outings in December. The 26-year-old is up to 18 goals, 49 points, 83 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-37 rating through 37 appearances. Necas is on pace to top the 100-point mark for the first time in his career as a vital part of the Avalanche's relentless offense.