Avalanche's Martin Necas: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Saturday, Aarif Dean of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Necas is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has compiled 22 goals, 62 points, 124 shots on net and 57 hits across 52 appearances this season. Taylor Makar will draw into Saturday's lineup due to Necas' absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Adds pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Two helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Finds twine in loss•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Scores goal, assist versus Leafs•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Goal, assist in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Martin Necas: Supplies pair of helpers•