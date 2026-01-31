default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Necas (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Saturday, Aarif Dean of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Necas is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has compiled 22 goals, 62 points, 124 shots on net and 57 hits across 52 appearances this season. Taylor Makar will draw into Saturday's lineup due to Necas' absence.

More News