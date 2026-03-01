Necas recorded two assists and put two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Necas stayed hot Saturday with his third consecutive two-point game following the Olympic break. The 27-year-old winger continues to push up the NHL's point leaderboard, as he's currently tied for 11th with 68 points. He has 25 goals, 43 assists and 136 shots on net across 55 appearances this season, and he could be poised for an electric back half of the season following his success with Czechia at the Olympics. Necas is an elite fantasy option in all formats for the foreseeable future.