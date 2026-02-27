Necas scored two goals on seven shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Necas has four points over two games since returning from his run with Czechia at the Olympics. The 27-year-old winger is on the Avalanche's top line, and that puts him in a good position to continue on a career-best pace. Overall, he has 25 goals, 66 points, 134 shots on net, 60 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-36 rating over 54 outings this season, putting him on pace to top the 30-goal and 80-point marks for the first time in his career.