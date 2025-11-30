Necas notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

After helping to set up Brock Nelson for his second tally of the afternoon early in the second period, Necas had a hand in goals by Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog in the third. It's his fourth multi-point performance in the last eight games, and through 25 contests on the season Necas has racked up 13 goals and 33 points.