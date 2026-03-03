Necas recorded a power-play goal and two even-strength assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Necas closed out the scoring for the Avs with an empty-netter on the power play with two seconds left in the contest. Prior to that, though, he assisted twice in the first period in goals scored by Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. Necas has recorded four straight multi-point performances after the break, tallying four goals and five assists over that span, and he should continue to have plenty of scoring chances as long as he continues to skate next to MacKinnon and Landeskog in the first line.