Avalanche's Martin Necas: Two points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Necas registered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Utah.
Necas missed the Avs' last three games before the break, but since he suited up for Czechia in the Winter Olympics, he was a lock to return to the lineup here as well. Necas also managed to snap a six-game goalless skid, as the last time he had scored came in a 7-3 loss to Nashville on Jan. 16. Necas should remain productive now that he's healthy and ready to resume his first-line duties alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.
