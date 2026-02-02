Necas (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Detroit on Monday, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports.

Necas will miss his second straight game, but the team hopes to get him back for Wednesday's matchup against San Jose. He has amassed 22 goals, 62 points, 124 shots on net and 57 hits across 52 appearances this season. Due to Necas' absence, Valeri Nichushkin moved up to the top line in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Red Wings.