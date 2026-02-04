Necas (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Necas continues to deal with a lower-body injury and will be sidelined for a third consecutive game heading into the Olympic break. He's on the roster for Czechia for the upcoming Olympics, and he's expected to be good to go for the tournament, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports. Valeri Nichushkin should continue to see an increased role for the Avalanche during Wednesday's matchup.