Gulyayev was selected 31st overall by the Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Gulyayev is an exciting but raw offensive defender with tremendous skating ability and mobility. He's smart and creative -- he threads the needle on passes that others don't even see arenpossible. Gulyayev has power-play quarterback written all over him, but he will need to prove he belongs given his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame. He's talented, but he's no Quinn Hughes. And we all need to remember how much we overrated Erik Brannstrom of the Senators, who has never figured out his own zone despite his offensive talents. Still, Gulyayev could buck that comparison and become an NHL regular who puts up points, too. Especially in a system that has allowed Cale Makar to fulfill his immense potential. Gulyayev's development will take time, so watch from afar and pounce when he takes a defensive leap forward.