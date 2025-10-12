MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

MacKinnon has scored both of his goals this season on the power play. He's up to six points, 10 shots, four hits and a plus-4 rating over three contests. The 30-year-old is no stranger to hot starts -- last year, he opened the campaign with a 13-game, 25-point streak. He continues to be in the conversation for the best player in the league and is elite for fantasy managers who had a pick early enough in the first round to draft him.