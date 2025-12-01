MacKinnon is under the weather and won't practice Monday.

The Avalanche are already dealing with a threadbare forward group, so losing MacKinnon, along with Parker Kelly and Gabriel Landeskog, would really set them back versus Vancouver on Tuesday. For now, MacKinnon and company should be considered questionable to face the Canucks. The 30-year-old center is riding a three-game point streak, during which he has racked up three goals and four assists, giving him 13 multi-point outings in 25 games this year.