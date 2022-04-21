MacKinnon provided an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

MacKinnon helped out on an Artturi Lehkonen goal in the third period, which brought the Avalanche within a goal. Through nine games in April, MacKinnon has nine goals and six helpers, though he's been held off the scoresheet in two of his last four outings. For the season, the superstar center has 85 points, 279 shots on net, a plus-22 rating and 62 hits in 61 contests.