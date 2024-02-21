MacKinnon recorded an assist, a team-high 10 shots and one block in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.

MacKinnon helped ice the game with a primary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's empty-net tally. The apple extended MacKinnon's point streak to four games and a season-long point streak on home ice to 27 contests. His 269 shots lead the Avalanche by a wide margin and ranks second in the NHL behind only Boston's David Pastrnak.