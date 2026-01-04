MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three assists and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Two of MacKinnon's helpers came on Brock Nelson power-play goals as part of the Avalanche's third-period rally. The 30-year-old MacKinnon has logged back-to-back four-point efforts, and he's earned five goals and eight assists over his last four outings. The superstar center continues to dominate, with 35 goals, 74 points (18 on the power play), 182 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-51 rating over 40 appearances. At this pace, the 150-point threshold isn't out of reach, though he is shooting a career-high 19.2 percent.