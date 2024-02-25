MacKinnon picked three apples Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Toronto.

MacKinnon managed to extend his season-opening home point streak to 28 games, which is tied for the sixth-longest at any point of the season in NHL history. He has collected 62 assists this campaign, marking the second time he's had at least 60 helpers in his career (2022-23). Only Peter Forsberg (five times) and Joe Sakic (three times) have accomplished that feat more in team history.